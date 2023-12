Something has to be done about the fact there’s only four taxis serving the town of Clonmel according to a local Councillor.

Independent Niall Dennehy says there were once over 60 taxis or hackneys in the area.

He says this current level of service just isn’t good enough for a major urban population.

Councillor Dennehy is calling for research into why taxis have deserted the town which has a population of over 25,000 residents.