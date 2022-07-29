Lack of by-pass in Tipp Town impacting area’s progress

A local councillor says Tipp Town is in need of a bypass.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan told Tipp Today that traffic issues in the town have a “knock-on effect” on local businesses and the economy.

She says the town’s congested traffic problem means many people avoid coming there or pass through as fast as possible, which results in very little footfall to the town.

The Fine Gael councillor worries this is giving Tipp Town a negative reputation:

“Traffic is the key issue. Until we have the bypass, we’re never going to probably progress and move forward. I suppose we’ve a start made on it, I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I think it’ll be a long time coming.

“In the meantime we’re clogged with traffic and fumes, and people are trying to avoid the town. I remember when the roadworks were going ahead on the Limerick Road, a lot of us avoided the town and it affected businesses here. I mean, for me, it was easier to travel to Dunnes in Limerick than it was to come to Tipp Town. So, it does have a knock-on effect.”