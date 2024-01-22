Information meetings on N24 upgrade taking place this week

People living along the N24 in South Tipperary are being encouraged to attend the information meetings taking place this week on the proposed upgrade of the route between Cahir and Waterford.

Local politicians were briefed on the project last week with the design team confirming that no houses along the Clonmel Inner Relief Road will be demolished.

The Preferred Transport Solution will be on display from 2pm to 8pm at Cahir House Hotel tomorrow, at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel on Wednesday, Mooncoin Community Hall on Thursday and the Carraig Hotel in Carrick on Suir on Friday.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says its important that people along the route try to attend.

“Because they will get an opportunity to meet with members of the project team who can answer any of their questions. And obviously the route itself – the maps – will be up so people will be able to get clarity if they go along to these meetings and its very important that they do.

“The N24 is of course a Capital Project, it’s a national project and it is very, very important. Its if huge significance not just to South Tipperary but its important for the region.”