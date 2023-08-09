More electric vehicle charging points rolled out in Tipperary

Two fast-chargers have been installed at the Davis Road car park beside the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel.

The new points operated by EasyGo come hot on the heels of the ESB’s introduction of eight high speed chargers at Obama Plaza in Moneygall.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says these new ones in Clonmel will be commissioned shortly and are in an ideal location.

“These are two fast charge – they’re 75 watt. I’ve been contacted by several people who have hybrid or electric cars and they have raised the need for more electric chargers to be rolled out around Clonmel but particularly on this side of town.

“Just as well to highlight the fact that there are grants available for sports clubs and organisations that may be interested in having EV chargers erected on their sports ground.”

Councillor Ambrose is also urging Tipperary County Council to ensure that electric vehicle chargers are upgraded to fast chargers as a matter of course.

She says while there are chargers at a number of locations in Clonmel some of them could do with being upgraded citing the example of the Suir Island car park.

“We have two EV chargers there but both are slow chargers and we need to make sure that where we have slow chargers we need to look at upgrading them to fast chargers. As we know more and more drivers are opting for the electric option so we just need to make sure that Clonmel and in time the surrounding areas also can provide the necessary infrastructure to support this increasing demand.”