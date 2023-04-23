Calls for more bus shelters across Tipperary

There has been a call for the provision of bus shelters to be included when routes are being expanded in Tipperary.

At this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council, a Notice of Motion to write to the National Transport Authority was brought forward.

Reasons such as children getting caught in the rain before school were heard, and that the lack of shelters was disincentivising people from using public transport.

This letter will request that, where funding is given to roll out new or expanded local bus routes in towns and villages across Tipp, consideration is also given as part of this funding for the provision of bus shelters at these bus stops.