Tipp Town bypass among priorities for Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given a commitment that a by-pass of Tipperary Town will take precedence in the planned upgrade of the N24.

Officials were questioned on the project by Deputy Michael Lowry during a sitting of the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications this week.

As part of a discussion on toll increases and ongoing projects the Tipp TD sought assurances that Tipp Town would fit in with the current focus on progressing bypasses and other projects that would achieve town centre first objectives

“Can you confirm that Tipp Town meets that criteria and that that project will progress and that that project is a priority and that the element of it which incorporates the Tipp Town bypass will be prioritised over any other section of that motorway.”

The preferred route for the Cahir – N24 was published in May with work now progressing on design and environmental evaluation.

Director of Capital Programme with TII Nigel O’Neill told Deputy Lowry that the Tipp Town bypass was to the fore.

“It would be the intention – without prejudice to the whole design process and environmental impact assessment that needs to be carried out and the schemes that are brought to An Bord Pleanala in due course – the intention would be to progress the Tipperary Town bypass element first.”