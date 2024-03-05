12 month deal agreed on Thurles car park lease

Agreement has been reached on the continued use of the Munster Hotel car park in Thurles by members of the public.

It follows negotiations between Tipperary County Council and the owner of the site.

The availability of the 100 plus parking spaces had been in doubt after negotiations broke down on a new lease leading to fears of parking chaos at mass and school times in particular.

However local Councillor Jim Ryan says the car park will now be available for the next 12 months.

“It’s a big relief to everybody in Thurles – obviously people who use the car park on a daily basis for work reasons, for shopping, for going to the local church for Mass, funerals, weddings etc. And of course local business people who rely on the car park for their customers to park safely and the locals schools where busses can now continue to use the car park to drop off and collect students.”