Cahir revitalisation plans motoring ahead

A new car park for Cahir is going forward to the next stage of planning.

The facility on Church Street is part of an overall €11 million revitalisation plan.

This includes the library moving to the Granary, the market house becoming a business centre and public realm plans for the Square.

The car park will have 91 spaces and Councillor Andy Moloney told Tipp FM it will bring a big boost for tourism in the town.

“Well, like, it will give Cahir extra parking on the Eastern side, which hasn’t been available up until now.

“This is a chance in a lifetime to get a car park for the town that will circulate people around the town and it will improve the whole pedestrian access to the Square.

“Hopefully in years to come, it will stand to us when we come to do extra jobs on the public realm.”

He added that the car park includes five bus parking bays, which will further assist in boosting tourism, as he described Cahir as a destination town.

“It’s a game changer for the town,” Councillor Moloney told Tipp FM.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy raised concerns that there are only to be four electric car charging spaces.

She said that with more people expected to be driving electric cars in the coming years, that less than 5% of a new car park doesn’t seem to be enough.