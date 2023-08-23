Tipperary TD criticises NCT operator’s move to go cashless

A Tipperary TD is critical about the NCT’s decision to go cashless.

The NCT operator announced this week that all appointments must be paid for in advance online or by postal order.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has spoken out against the move to go cashless in many aspects of society including in NCT centres and at the National Ploughing Championships.

Speaking in Tipp Today earlier, Deputy McGrath says the NCT should be focusing on improving their service:

“It would fit the NCT better to be fit for purpose, which they are not, people can’t get NCTs as you know and people are delayed maybe up to six months in places.

“This is a decision here, cash is legal tender.

“I and my group, we had a motion down about nine months ago in the Dáil about cashless and the Government accepted our motion.

“I am bringing forward a private members piece of legislation and I know other groups are as well to try and have it enshrined in the legislation that cash has to be accepted.

“This is just ridiculous and people might say it’s populous, it’s not populous.”