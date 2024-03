The Tipperary senior hurling team were aiming to reach a league semi-final this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side made the long trip to Belfast to take on Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Tipp were keeping a keen eye on the result between Limerick and Galway earlier day, as a Limerick/Galway draw meant that Tipperary just had to beat Antrim to secure a place in the semi-final.

Tipperary were victorious defeating Antrim with a final score of Tipp 2-21, Antrim 0-12, earning their spot.