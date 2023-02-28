Tipperary photographer speaks about her solo IVF journey

A Tipperary photographer has opened up about having a baby by herself through IVF.

Caitriona Kenny, who’s known for her imagery and artwork on the Galtee Mountains and Glen of Aherlow, made the decision to pursue her dream of having a child on her own after relationships that failed.

Speaking on Tipp Today Catriona talked about how it took 6 and a half years but at 48 she had two daughters.

She said she hopes her story will inspire others, but also went into detail on her lowest moment during the process.

“‘I just wouldn’t bother coming back’- and what she didn’t realize my world collapsed she was telling me you can’t have a baby, I was a failure, and my world crashed down. I thought if I can’t have a baby, because I had other successes in my life, if I can’t have a baby, I don’t want to live.”

Catriona has since returned to song writing after receiving notice to quit the cottage she’s been living in for 15 years, in the hope that she will raise enough money to create a home in The Glen of Aherlow.

However, she says she is grateful for what she has now and hopes music will bring her further success.

“I am looking for the miracle and the miracle is that I can song write I have to believe in myself – because you have to believe in yourself and wouldn’t it be fantastic as you said to me it only takes one song and that could pay a mortgage for a house. It is just refreshing to say this isn’t about me so that pressure is different , actually there is no pressure I don’t feel any pressure it is for the girls, I want to create a home for them in the Glen of Aherlow for the girls.”

If you would like to support Caitriona on her journey to build a house for her girls, you can visit her website

www.caitrionakennyphotography.com