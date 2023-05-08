Works are due to start on the Mid-Tipp works shortly

A more reliable water supply is on the way to the people of The Ragg, Bouladuff this summer according to Uisce Éireann.

In partnership with Tipperary County Council they will replace 1.8km of damaged pipes which will reduce the number of leaks experienced by customers.

The upgrade works – which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme – are due to get underway in the coming days.

When complete they will provide improved water quality and supply for the local community.

The section of works will take place along the R498 from the Tipperary Camogie Grounds, via Bouladuff village, to the junction for Farney Castle.

A short section of works will also take place along the Bouladuff/Templemore Road (L4131) from the crossroads in Bouladuff village, to beyond the National School.

The upgrades will represent a significant step in reducing disruption from bursts and outages which have been affecting homes and businesses in the area.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. Meanwhile traffic management in the form of traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works however, local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

The works are being carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by ShareRidge Civil Engineering and are expected to be completed by the end of June.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.