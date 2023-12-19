Work on a new car park in Cahir is set to start in the coming weeks

Contracts for the car park on Church Street in Cahir are to be signed this week as part of an overall €11 million revitalisation plan.

The car park – on the site of the old Galtee Hotel/Castle Court Hotel – will have upwards of 90 spaces as well as a number of bus parking bays.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says it should be ready for the summer tourist season.

“The time for completion of the works is around three months but it is not envisaged that it will take that long. The first phase will be the removal of current structure and put in the base for tarmacadam. Then the second contract will be a tarmacadam base and its hoped that all these works will be completed and the new car park operational for the busy tourist season ahead in the summer of 2024.”

The imminent signing of the car park contract is just the first step in a major revitalisation of the tourist town.

Councillor Moloney has praised the work put in by Tipperary County Council and in particular Frank Cussen who is heading up the project.

“The library will come on shortly after that (relocating from The Square to the Granary building) and when we go to the Town Public Realm that will probably be Quarter 3 – maybe Quarter 4 of 2024 – but we’re starting to see the money being released by the Department and work can finally get underway.

“This has been a very, very important project for the town because we are top heavy on traffic as Cahir has increased numbers greatly – the car park will be a great relief to people coming to town to do some shopping and it will help circulate people around the Square and increase footfall.”