Water disruption in Slieveardagh area of Tipperary

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to repair a burst water main causing supply disruptions to customers in Killenaule and surrounding areas.

Crews are on the ground working to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, however, the burst is impacting homes and businesses at Killenaule, Rathkenny, Moyglass, Rathmoley, St. John’s Town, Arbour Hill, Silverfort, Cross Cannon, Ballinure, Laffensbridge, Ballynunty, Glengoole, Ballysloe, Gortnahue and all surrounding areas.

Repairs are expected to be complete by 2pm today – however given the large area impacted it will take some time for the network and reservoirs to refill.

The majority of customers should have their supply restored by late this evening, however some customers particularly at higher elevations may be impacted until approximately lunchtime on Tuesday by reduced water pressure/intermittent supply, while the reservoir refills to a sufficient level to meet demand.

An alternative supply of water for impacted customers has been arranged with a tanker deployed at Killenaule Cemetery and IBCs are in operation at Ballinonty, Glengoole and Gortnahoe.