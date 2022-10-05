Toomevara is set to receive another facelift

At the latest monthly meeting of the Thurles Municipal District, a commitment was given from the engineer for a replacement fence at the entrance to Toomevara.

Councillor Michael Smith says the council has supported the very active Toomevara Development Committee as one of the top villages to bring funding towards.

It has seen enhancements since, in the form of seating and flower arrangements.

He says work on the replacement fence should start this month.

“I’m glad that something that probably should have been done a number of months ago is now eventually going to happen. It will give another facelift to the entrance to Toomevara village.”