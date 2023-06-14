Tipperary County Development Plan to be reviewed

Concerns over the policy, which was enacted in 2022, were brought forward by Councillors Michael Smith, Joe Hannigan, Eddie Moran, and Noel Coonan at this month’s plenary meeting.

The four councillors all share the same view that the policy for rural small enterprises is having adverse effects on future families engaged in rural enterprise.

It was decided at the meeting that the policy would go under review.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Councillor Smith says it was one application that the councillors were aware of that highlighted the plan may need revising.

“This may impact right across Tipperary, not alone just in our district. We were aware of this application, and we had concerns that the planning authority was going to look on this enterprise in a negative fashion, and that’s actually what transpired. In putting down the Notion of Motion, we have now facilitated what’s going to be a very proactive meeting with the executive and try to overcome this. We identified that there’s a problem, and it’s very important to each and every one of us that we do all that we can in relation to rural enterprises, rural businesses that are trying to survive, and encourage them into the future.”

The policy was enacted in 2022 for a six-year lifespan to help provide towns and villages with a strategy for their future climate resilience, compactness, and economic growth, along with the provision of affordable and quality homes tailored to community needs.

However, the four councillors believe some aspects of the plan need reviewing and it will now be discussed at a future workshop to work out any shortcomings within the policy.

Councillor Coonan says technical issues with the policy are holding rural Tipperary back.

“If the policy is bad, well, then you must change it. The people of my area, for example, the parents there, there’s a facility, an excellent facility, and that facility wants to grow, but it’s not allowed to grow. So, the people in the area will have to take children into towns or elsewhere out of the area. It affects the whole rural area, so it’s an issue. The planners do admit there are technical problems with it, even though it’s only a year or two old, and they’re willing now to sit down and discuss it with us.”