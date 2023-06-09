Taoiseach to perform official opening of Clonmel Regional Sports Hub

The multi-million Euro facility on the Frank Drohan by-pass includes a 400 metre IAAF standard athletic track, skatepark, BMX track, playground, sensory zone and walking trail.

The site adjacent to the TUS campus also has a pavilion for indoor training.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Clonmel later to perform the opening.

Local Councillor Michael Murphy was Mayor when the contracts for the project were signed in 2021.

“We’ve a long tradition in the context of sport here in Clonmel and I think this facility will ensure that that tradition will last for generations to come.

“There will be a facilities manager and the involvement of Clonmel Athletic Club, Clonmel Cycling Club and Clonmel Triathlon Club – we’ll all come together, we will get it right and it will be a great boost to Clonmel.”