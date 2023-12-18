Poor surface on stretch of N24 near Cahir an issue

Work is expected to get underway this week on a bad stretch of potholes on the N24.

The issue was raised by a number of Councillors who believed the road in Moorestown was an accident waiting to happen

Local Councillor Mairín McGrath is extremely unhappy that the area near the Apple Farm was allowed to get this bad.

Councillor McGrath says it’s important that the TII don’t delay any further on the badly needed repairs.

It’s feared that cars swerving to avoid the damaged surface may cause an accident.

The Independent Councillor says that she has brought this issue to their attention multiple times and it can’t wait any longer.