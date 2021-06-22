New Thurles Cathaoirleach targets funding to develop services in the area

Fianna Fáil councillor Séamus Hanafin has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Municipal District for the next 12 months.

He replaces Fine Gael’s Noel Coonan in the role, with independent councillor Eddie Moran taking on the role of Leas Cathaoirleach for the year ahead.

Séamus says that a key focus for the immediate future is to secure additional funding to develop the services available in Thurles and surrounding areas.

“Well I suppose to be fair to the Council we have lots of positive things that are happening in Thurles and the Thurles area. We have the redevelopment of Liberty Square which is causing huge disruption for our town but it’s going to be worth it when it’s done.”

“We’re also looking at a new river walk in Thurles, we’re looking at Littleton Labyrinth, there’s positive things happening at the old mine in Lisheen.”

“I would be very ambitious for our area and I think what we need to do over the next 12 months is to continue to chase the funding.”