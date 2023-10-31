New Clonmel Motor Tax office opens today

Having spent over 30 years on Emmet Street beside the Garda Station staff at the Clonmel Motor Tax office are relocating to the Town Hall.

The move comes following the completion of works at the Town Hall on Parnell Street.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says it’s an added bonus that a local company carried out the works.

“The new entrance to the Tax Office is now on the right hand side of the Town Hall – if you like, beside Clintons shop.

“It’s a wonderful historic building and I’m delighted to see that these essential refurbishment works that had been delayed as a result of Covid-19 have now been carried out. I’m also pleased to see that the successful contractor was local firm Mulcahy Construction.”

The new Motor Tax office will open at 9.30 this morning.