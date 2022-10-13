Morris: Council support for Irish Water incredible

Tipperary County Council asking Councillors to have faith in Irish Water has been described as “incredible” by a local councillor.

Cllr Seamie Morris has been speaking in reaction to the amendment in support of Irish Water that was passed at the recent council meeting.

Citing the decision of the County Council Managers Association to pull out of talks about transferring local authority staff to Irish Water, Cllr Morris says that it is ridiculous for the Executive to ask the councillors to have faith in the utility when the CCMA don’t have faith themselves.

The Nenagh local representative is calling for water services to be handed back to local authorities.

“The local authorities were well able to look after their services, in fact it is the local authorities at the moment that are looking after water and wastewater services, it is local authority staff. Those staff can be dispensed with from next January and if you think Irish Water are bad now, they’ll be twice as bad without the very skilled staff that we have.

“Look, it’s about time that this government realise they have to stop wasting, throwing bad money after good money, give the services back, keep the water staff where they are and give the money to the local authority to look after.”