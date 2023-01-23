Local community council unveil plans for former school

Plans to refurbish a former school in South Tipp have been lodged with the County Council.

The Ballyporeen Community Council hope to carry out works on the old Boys National School on Lower Main Street in the village.

The proposals include the erection of new fencing segregating the old and new schools and replacing a neighbouring fence with a screen fence.

The community council also intend to extend the parking bays to include two electric charging points.

If approved a new store room will be constructed.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by March 9th.