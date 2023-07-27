Lack of sewerage treatment plants in Tipp highlighted

There are calls within Tipperary County Council to address the lack of sewerage treatment plants in the Premier.

During a discussion on housing, Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald brought up building programs in the county, asking for a more aggressive approach to buying and building houses in villages and smaller towns.

Cllr. Michael Anglim highlighted the lack of waste water treatment plants in villages across Tipperary, which plays a part in preventing the building of more houses.

He is calling for a special workshop or meeting to discuss this in the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel district that would invite key figures from Uisce Eireann into the conversation.

It was suggested by Cllr. Roger Kennedy that a list be compiled ahead of this meeting to gauge which areas are in need of such a facility, ones in need of upgrades, and areas where the facility has spare capacity for more houses.