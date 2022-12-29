Investment in Thurles-Templemore MD in ’22 praised

The investment in the Thurles – Templemore Municipal District in 2022 has been praised.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan said the money spent in the area is in stark contrast to a number of years ago when the local authority was struggling to find funds for projects.

At the recent MD meeting he complimented the efforts of Council officials for their efforts.

“It’s great to see so much money coming into the Thurles – Templemore – Roscrea District. Over €7.2 million has been spent by the District Council in 2022 on projects such as roadworks, the Thurles Market Quarter, Liberty Square Painting Enhancement Scheme, the Mural Works in the town centre, Bowes Corner and Active Travel projects in Littleton and Two-Mile Borris.”

“I’ve been on the Council 24 years and there was many of those years where there was no money coming into the District or into the town of Thurles.

“So this is a welcome change and should be highlighted. I suppose a lot of people out there don’t realise the amount of money that was spent in Thurles this year so its fantastic to see that sort of money coming into the area.”