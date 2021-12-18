Funding boost for Cahir – Limerick Junction upgrade

€1 million in initial funding has been allocated towards a study of the N24 upgrade between Cahir and Limerick Junction.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated just under €10 million to Tipperary County Council for improvement works in 2022.

One million of this is set aside for the N24 project, including a proposed bypass of Tipperary Town.

Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, has recently committed to prioritising the bypass as part of any overall upgrade of the route.

Tipperary County Council is expected to announce a preferred route solution for the N24 upgrade in the first quarter of next year.