Council raises concerns over impact of Devil’s Bit windfarm

Tipperary County Council is asking an Bord Pleanála to make sure a proposed new windfarm won’t have a detrimental impact on views of the Devil’s Bit.

Plans for 9 turbines generating 63-megawatts of power have been submitted directly to the board as a strategic development so the local authority doesn’t have any power over the decision to grant planning permission or not.

But it is invited to make a submission to outline any concerns.

Director of Services for Planning Sharon Kennedy says they are not objecting to the windfarm but they do want to make sure the views of the Devil’s Bit are protected.