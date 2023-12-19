Council moves to clarify plans for N24 upgrade

Tipperary County Council say no definite decision has been made as to whether the N24 upgrade from Limerick Junction to Cahir will be single or dual carriageway.

It follows claims last week by Deputy Mattie McGrath that a single carriageway was planned.

Despite recommendations from road safety groups and a general assumption that it would be a dual carriageway concerns were raised last week that the N24 upgrade from Cahir to Limerick Junction would be a single carriageway.

At the time Deputy McGrath said he was appalled to discover that to a large extent parts of what he described as that “death trap road” would be used.

However in a statement issued to Tipp FM the Director of Roads with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says a decision on this has yet to be made.

He points out that at Phase 2 – which was Option Selection – a single carriageway was used by the Design Team for the indicative design to create the option corridors.

This he says was preliminary only and subject to change and that the final cross-section would be determined during Phase 3.