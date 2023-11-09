Council encourage owners of vacant properties to avail of grants

Anyone with an empty building or apartment can get government grants to bring them back into use.

That’s the message from Tipperary County Council and with the newly formed Clonmel Town Team who’ve an information evening next Thursday at the Talbot Hotel for owners and leaseholders of vacant properties

There’s also one coming up in Roscrea on Monday the 20th where officials will be spelling out how to maximise the grants and supports

Áine McCarthy from Tipperary County Council works on resurrecting vacant and derelict sites.

She says they want to help owners to generate income from their buildings and help revitalise the town centres.