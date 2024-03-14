Council appoints Integration Coordinator

A new Integration Coordinator has been appointed in Tipperary to help refugees settling into local communities.

They will lead a local authority Integration Team who will be trying to ensure Ukrainians and asylum seekers get the support they need.

New rules are coming into effect today for arrivals from Ukraine.

They’ll only be housed for a maximum of 90 days with a reduced weekly allowance of €38.80 cent per adult and €29.80 per child.

Tipperary County Council Director of Services Brian Beck says the Integration team will not be working with new arrivals – they are only trying to ensure the people already living here are getting the support they need.