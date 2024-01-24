Contract signing for Cahir car park project

This week sees the start of the long awaited Rural Regeneration and Development Fund project in Cahir.

The contracts for the new car park ‘demolition and enabling works’ will be signed tomorrow.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says Cahir has become a destination town with parking now at a premium. He says the car park will help circulate people around the Square and lead to more footfall in the town.

“The first phase of the greater Cahir revitalisation project is about to get real with grant funding on the way for signing of the contract for the initial car park works this Thursday. Tony Kirwin Civil Engineering from Kilmacthomas will get the contract and it will start on Thursday the 1st of February.

“This is great news for the town of Cahir which has been crying out for public realms – it’s part of an overall €15 million project for the town.”

The facility on Church Street will accommodate over 80 cars as well as providing five bus bays and EV charging facilities.

The car park will also provide access for pedestrians onto The Square which should boost footfall in the town centre.

Councillor Moloney says Cahir is set for a major overhaul.

“Then we’ll proceed with the tendering contract for the surfacing of the car park, the library stage will be second and then we’ll go to the overall realm of the town Square and the business hub.

“So this is great news for Cahir that we can get these works underway – its long awaited. There’s €12 million Department funding and €3 million matched funding with Tipperary County Council.”