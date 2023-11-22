Conservation Officer to be appointed in Tipperary

The appointment of a new full time Conservation Officer role for Tipperary has been approved by government.

Clonmel Cllr Siobhán Ambrose says an expert is needed to help preserve important historic buildings across the county.

“I’m delighted to be informed today by the county manager at our pre-budget meeting that the department have now sanctioned a full-time conservation officer for Tipperary County Council.

“And just to put it in context, there are over 2,390 protected structures across

Tipperary, in private and public ownership. And these consist of very old and historic houses, structures, and for example, town walls that badly need the advice and guidance of somebody trained in the area of conservation in order for the vital preservation, or renovation works to be carried out.

“The council will now be able to commence the recruitment process for this post, and it’s hoped that Tipperary County Council’s first dedicated conservation officer will be in place in 2024. And as someone who has a great interest of a keen interest in protected structures, I’m really delighted that this appointment has now been sanctioned by the department, and I’ve no doubt that the new

conservation officer will play a vital role in supporting the ongoing preservation and maintenance of all of our wonderful protected structures across the county.