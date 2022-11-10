Carrick on Suir, Roscrea and Cahir to benefit from RRDF

Over €30 million has been allocated for Tipperary under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Carrick on Suir, Roscrea and Cahir are the areas to benefit from today’s announcement by Minister Heather Humphreys.

Carrick on Suir is earmarked for €14 million, Cahir for €12 million with €4.5 million going to Roscrea.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says the money will allow the Council to proceed with hugely ambitious plans for Cahir.

“This money is going to take Cahir to the next level. It’s a much needed facelift for the town which will see the new library and the new car park as the first two parts of this and then improved pedestrian access and general accessibility in the town for the coming years.”

Deputy Michael Lowry says the allocation of €4.5 million for Gantly Road in Roscrea is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“Tipperary County Council officials are to be compliment for their vision and for their initiative and the preparation of the successful application.

“This funding will commence the regeneration of this part of Roscrea. It’s anticipated that the work will commence next February with the appointment of a project team. It’s intended to have construction completed by the end of 2024.”

The Carrick on Suir Regeneration Plan ‘A Journey from the Suir Blueway to the Ormond Castle Quarter’ is getting €14 million

Senator Garret Ahearn says the Tipperary allocation – which is one of the highest in the country – shows the value of the fund.

“The news today of over €30 million coming to Tipperary is absolutely phenomenal and it just shows the importance of the Ministry of Rural Affairs to support rural towns in Tipperary like Cahir, like Carrick on Suir and Roscrea.

“To get this amount of funding – higher than almost anywhere else in the whole country – from Heather Humphreys is a real statement of intent.”