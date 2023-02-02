36 Tipperary projects to benefit from Active Travel funding

Tipperary County Council is confident this week’s funding towards Active Travel measures will see improvements for pedestrians and cyclists this year.

Over €4.6 million was awarded to Tipp in this latest tranche, with Acting Senior Engineer in the Active Travel Section of the council Paddy Crowley hopeful they will see further allocations later in 2023.

This money will assist in the delivery of some 36 projects across the Premier with €330,000 being put aside for staff costs.

Paddy Crowley told Tipp FM these schemes are all at different project stages, from design, planning to construction.

“Key projects that will go to construction of varying size this year, and the key ones are the Active Travel Scheme in Lisbunny in Nenagh, the Active Travel walking and cycling scheme along the R445 in Roscrea, the Cahir Road Active Travel Scheme in Cashel, the Clairín Footbridge in Carrick-on-Suir and the Cashel Road Active Travel Scheme in Clonmel.”

However, more money will be needed next year to continue these projects.

Paddy Crowley says they make see larger project extended over a number of years.

“Last year in particular people will have noticed what we delivered across the county it was a very ambitious programme. It varied in size from installing pedestrian crossings- replacement and renewal of footpaths and also we started in the elements of cycle ways as well particularly in shared surfaces…

“This year in particular there will be a number of projects that we will be delivering on but its hoped then over the next number of years the bigger projects that we have in the programme it will take a number of years to deliver on those and we will continue to secure the necessary funding for those projects.”