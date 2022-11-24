Tipperary autism advocate off to a national awards ceremony in Dublin

Ardfinnan’s Cara Darmody is nominated in the National Carers of the Year awards after sitting the Junior Cert maths exam at just 11 years old to raise awareness of a lack of services for her two autistic brothers.

After receiving 97% in the exam, Cara has now set her sights on the 2023 Leaving Cert maths exam to keep pressure on the government to increase services for those with disabilities.

This comes off the back of her appearance at the Oireachtas Committee on Autism earlier this month.

Cara is no stranger to winning awards after the schoolgirl was voted the Local Hero in Tipp FM’s Best of Tipp awards in October.