Tipp Voters Urged not to Vote in Anti EU Candidates

A candidate running in the upcoming European elections says Ireland has to stop voting for anti Europe candidates.

Cynthia Ni Mhurchu is running in the Ireland South constituency for a seat in the European Parliament.

She is a former RTE journalist and broadcaster who famously presented the Eurovision Song Contest on two separate occasions.

She is also a qualified barrister and certified mediator working primarily in the family law courts.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, she said that the EU vote in Tipperary really matters.