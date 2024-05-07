Tipp Voters Urged not to Vote in Anti EU Candidates

A candidate running in the upcoming European elections says Ireland has to stop voting for anti Europe candidates.
Cynthia Ni Mhurchu is running in the Ireland South constituency for a seat in the European Parliament.
She is a former RTE journalist and broadcaster who famously presented the Eurovision Song Contest on two separate occasions.
She is also a qualified barrister and certified mediator working primarily in the family law courts.
Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, she said that the EU vote in Tipperary really matters.