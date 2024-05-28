Kelly delighted to have Cáit Devane back in Tipperary squad

The Tipperary senior camogie team got their All-Ireland championship campaign off to a winning start over the weekend.

The Premier defeated Waterford in The Ragg in their group opener on a final scoreline of 1-19 to 2-13.

All-Star forward Cáit Devane made a big impact off the bench scoring a point and winning a pair of frees in her first appearance of the season.

Speaking to the Camogie Association’s YouTube Channel on full-time, Tipp manager Denis Kelly says it’s great to have the Clonoulty/Rossmore woman back in the squad:

“Cáit, she rolled back the years.

“We didn’t know until after the league final that she was going to come back.

“We had lots of chats and we persuaded her as best as we could be we weren’t sure for certain and it’s great to see her over there with all the fans that are around and getting her autograph.

“It’s brilliant to see because she has a bit of unfinished business and hopefully we can help her out in that regard.”

Up next for Tipp is an away trip to Derry at 2pm on Saturday in Owenbeg.