Tickets have sold out for this weekend’s All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final.

Tipperary take on Offaly in the decider on Saturday at 7.15pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tickets went on general sale at 2.30pm yesterday (Monday) with 14,000 tickets being purchased soon after.

The game will be sellout of over 24,000 and the only tickets remaining can be ordered through clubs across the county.

Saturday’s game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Fusion Finance, fusion-finance.com.