Tipp TD warns restriction of spectators sends out the wrong message

A Tipperary TD is warning that by limiting the number of spectators that can attend sports events, the Government is sending out the wrong message.

100 spectators are currently permitted to attend GAA games.

This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media.

Where a ground has a minimum capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

But from July 5th, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

But speaking on Tipp FM, Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says there is no need to limit numbers so strictly and warns that its sends the wrong message that the Government is not confident in the vaccine.