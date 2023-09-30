Tipp house prices continue to rise this quarter

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Tipperary has increased by over 4% in three months.

A survey by Real Estate Alliance also found that the time taken to sell a property has increased slightly.

At €234,375 the price of the average 3-bed semi in Tipperary is up 4.2% in quarter three of 2023.

Meanwhile the time taken to sell has increased by one week to an average of five weeks.

Average prices in Newport increased 8.7% this quarter to €250,000, with time on the market in the area currently averaging at four weeks.

In Clonmel, average prices increased 2.1% this quarter to €245,000, with time to sell increasing by one week to four weeks.

Nenagh prices increased by 1% this quarter to €247,500, with time to sell increasing by one week this quarter to an average of four.

Average prices in Roscrea this quarter increased 5.4% this quarter to €195,000, with time to sell increasing by one week to an average of six weeks.

The Real Estate Alliance figures show that across the Premier county, 68% of purchasers were first-time buyers while 13% were from outside of the county.

A total of 36% of sales in the county this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

The REA Average House Price Index concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The actual selling price of a three-bed, semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4% over the quarter to €301,370 breaching the €300,000 mark for the first time since 2007.