Tipp fundraiser for local MS services draws in over €10k

A fundraiser being run by a Tipp man battling Multiple Sclerosis has raised over €10,000 for charity so far.

33-year-old James Flanagan from Gaile near Thurles, was diagnosed with MS in 2014, and is currently undergoing Stem Cell Therapy in London.

He’s organised a ‘Shave or Dye’ fundraiser to raise money for the South Tipp branch of MS Ireland, which takes place in The Abbey Tavern in Holycross tonight.

17 volunteers will be getting their hair styled, and James says they’ve also got plenty of hairdressers on board:

“We’ve barbers, stylists and everything. So many absolutely unbelievable volunteers to put their time and materials forward for dying, their tooling and equipment, people are so generous with everything.

“But we have loads of people to support us, people who are managing the fundraising as well and the raffle. It’s unreal the support that we have.”

The event in Holycross begins at 8pm sharp, and people are being urged to abide by all Covid-19 restrictions when attending.

The GoFundMe page can be found here – https://www.gofundme.com/f/ms-ireland-south-tipperary

Listen to James’ full interview with Tipp FM reporter Michael Brophy below: