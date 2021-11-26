It’s the Tipp FM Toy Show!!!

The Tipp FM Toy Show takes place this afternoon.

Owen Lonergan will be broadcasting live from Stakelum’s on Parnell Street in Thurles.

It’s all part of the Drivetime show here on Tipp FM from 3 to 6.

Owen is literally like a kid at Christmas!

“I don’t know who is more excited – me or the toy testers that are coming.

“I spoke to them and they’re after testing toys and they had loads of fun and that’s the whole joy of it – they get toys from Stakelum’s and play with them for the last couple of days.

“There’s so much happening – if you’re around Thurles do pop in and if you can’t make it to Stakelum’s on Parnell Street there’s loads to win on air as well so do tune in.”