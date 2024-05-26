Norah Ryan nee Hayes, Thurles

Athloman, Thurles

Norah passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Con, daughter Anne (Commins) and son Paul. Sadly missed by her devoted children Joe, John, Kate (Fogarty) and Noreen (Whitehead), sons-in-law John, Gavin and Seamus, partners Lisa (Connolly) and Avril (McCord), grandchildren Niall, Lauren, Sadhbh, Sarah, Joann, Evin Ned, Connor, Ethnan, Orlaith, Eoin, Fionn, Orán, Conn and Shea, great-grandson Tommy, sisters Eileen (Lawlor), Statia (Hayes) and Kathleen (Doherty), brothers Liam, Philip, James and John, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 27th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 28th May at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris graveyard.