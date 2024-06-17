Browne blasts government over retained firefighters dispute

The Government’s commitment to retained firefighters has been questioned by a Tipperary TD.

On-call firefighters in Tipperary together with their colleagues around the country took industrial action last year in a dispute over poor terms and conditions.

They accepted proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission last September to resolve the dispute.

However Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne has raised the Government’s failure to live up to its commitments.

“Ye have given them commitments but the offer ye put on the table to them is a pittance and is actually an insult to the retained firefighters who put their lives at risk every day of the week for us.

“Why are ye forcing them to go back to look for more money which ye had promised them? Ye are going to force them back out on the picket line and I can guarantee you they had massive support the last time and that support is still there – so be very, very careful that ye don’t force them too far.”

In response Taoiseach Simon Harris says the Government values the work of retained firefighters.

“Officials in the Department of Housing and the LGMA are leading the engagement with staff representatives to conclude the process. Parties were unable to reach a positive conclusion on the 31st of May. They referred the matter to the Workplace Relations Commission and all parties I believe are continuing to work together on full implementation and we remain absolutely committed to seeing out this process.”