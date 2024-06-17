Borrisokane shows support for Direct Provision families

The local community in Borrisokane have shown their support for a number of families who have been living in Direct Provision accommodation since 2019.

When they arrived locals were given assurances that the Riverside Apartments would be a permanent home for the refugee families.

However eviction notices have been given to a number of the families to make way for International Protection Applicants.

The 20 families include 27 children who are attending local primary school.

Around 200 people attended a meeting in Borrisokane last Friday night where a teacher at Scoil Mhuire read what some of the children had to say.

PRO of the Borrisokane Liaison Group Margaret repeated some of them on Tipp Today earlier.

“I don’t have a home anymore…They’re kicking us out…I have to pack up my things…I don’t want to leave…I cry at night when nobody sees…I watch my parents trying to find a new home for us but there are none…Are we evicted from school too?…I don’t know if I’ll be back after the summer holidays…There’s 27 empty chairs.

“That’s coming from children.”