Tipp dog lovers encouraged to participate in Irish Guide Dogs puppy-raising program

Tipperary dog lovers have the chance to participate in a puppy-raising program for the Irish Guide Dogs Association.

The role of Puppy Raisers is to foster one puppy from nine weeks until they are approximately 13-24 months old.

Informational and training webinars on the full-time volunteering role will be held on July 20th and August 2nd and 17th.

Those living in Tipperary who are interested in taking part must live no more than two hours from the headquarters on Model Farm Road in Cork.

The full list of eligibility criteria and application can be found at guidedogs.ie.