Three of four boil water notices in Tipp lifted with immediate effect

Three of the four boil water notices in Tipperary have been lifted with immediate effect.

Customers served by the Crottys Lake, Templetney, and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants can now resume normal use of water following consultation with the HSE.

Around 8,700 customers supplied by these water treatment plants were impacted by the notice that was issued in the interest of public safety.

However, the boil water notice remains in place for customers supplied by Glenary Public Water Supply, and customers served by this supply are advised to continue to boil their water before consuming it until further notice.

The Glenary Public Water Supply includes parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.