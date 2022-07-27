“Threads of Time” at Clonmel Library

A new heritage and crafting culture themed exhibition is on display at Clonmel Library.

‘Threads of Time’ is an exhibition of family heritage and demonstrates the rich crafting skills passed on through five generations of one family.

Some of the work that features is contemporary painting and batik, realistic knit figures, and a range of knit and patchwork blankets.

Lesley Lynch is the central artist and curated the exhibition to include work by six other family members with the oldest pieces dating back to the 1800s.

‘Threads of Time’ is open every day until 1pm on Friday 29th July.