Support local charities first, urges Nenagh councillor

Tipperary people are being urged to support local charities this Christmas.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Councillor Michael O’Meara, stressed how difficult it has been without street collections and fundraisers.

He told Tipp FM that while national charities are very worthy causes, it’s important to support local ones who support people and causes across Tipperary.

Councillor O’Meara said that any money that people saved by not being able to go to things due to Covid, could now be redirected to local charities.

“I’m calling on the public in the Nenagh municipal area and indeed all of Tipperary, to try and increase the money that we give to charitable organisations.

“I know that what people have given in the past has been extraordinary, but I’ve been in touch with a number of charitable organisations, local charities – they are under increased pressure to give a service this year, because of the increase in fuel prices and the general cost of living.”