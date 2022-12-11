Success for two Premier schools in national art competition

There has been success for two Tipp schools in a national art competition.

St. Michael’s National School, Cloughjordan was named Junior County winner of the Someone Like Me competition

Meanwhile, Cloughjordan National School was the winner in the Senior County category.

The competition was created as part of the National Disability Authority’s work to encourage more positive attitudes towards people with disabilities.

Both schools will now join 48 other schools to compete for the national title at an awards ceremony to be held in Dublin in January.