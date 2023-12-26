Annual St Stephen’s Day car treasure hunt in aid of Family Carers Ireland taking place in Clonmel

The annual St Stephen’s Day car treasure hunt in aid of Family Carers Ireland will take place in Clonmel later.

It’s a great opportunity for the family to get out of the house for a few hours and help support a very worthwhile cause.

Mayor of Clonmel and local Family Carers Ireland manager Richie Molloy is encouraging people to take part.

“It’s kicking off at 2 o’clock from the Showgrounds in Clonmel. It’s €20 per car – it’s a day guaranteed to be great fun. Its ideal if you have young children and you’re trying to find something to do – the car treasure hunt is a great way of entertaining them for a couple of hours.

“It’s a way of fundraising for Family Carers Ireland but it’s a great tradition and we’ve always had great support from people for this annual venture.”